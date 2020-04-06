Lenoir-Rhyne University‘s new women’s basketball coach brings an impressive resume to the program.
In his seven years as head coach at Dean College and William Peace University, Grahm Smith’s teams won more than 8 out of every 10 games played and compiled a 135-53 record.
Smith’s hire as an LR coach was announced in a press release Monday by Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate.
Smith spent his past two seasons at Peace, where he led the Pacers to a 39-16 mark and was named the 2020 USA South Coach of the Year.
Under Smith, the Pacers became the first program in any sport at William Peace to earn a bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament and they won the USA South regular season title in the East Division for the first time in program history.
“I am excited for Coach Grahm Smith to take over the helm of our women’s basketball program,” said Pate in the release. “He brings all the attributes we look for in a head coach. He is a tremendous teacher, outstanding recruiter and evaluator of talent, an inspiring and proven leader who understands how to build a winning culture and he is genuinely passionate about developing his players not only in basketball but for life. I am confident Coach Smith will position our players for success both on and off the court while re-establishing a tradition of excellence that will energize our fans, alumni, and the greater Hickory community.”
“I am very excited for the future of Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball and am looking forward to establishing a culture of excellence that prepares our players for success in life, the classroom and on the court,” Smith stated in the release.
