It’s a shame that Saturday’s game will be the only one under the Moretz Stadium lights this season, because that was a special experience.
The game itself was no beacon of excellence. The Bears struggled offensively against the league’s top defense, doing enough in the end to capture their fourth straight win and move one step closer to a conference title.
The atmosphere, however, was unlike anything I have seen here since I took over this beat.
Streamers shot into the air from the home stands after each Lenoir-Rhyne touchdown. Numerous former lettermen were honored on the field during halftime, as was former athletic director Neill McGeachy with a touching video. And a surprisingly brilliant display of fireworks entertained a bunch of happy fans at the end of the night.
Drew Cronic was happy too. The Bears’ first-year coach wasn’t necessarily pleased with his team’s performance (though he had plenty of accolades for the defense, which is quietly becoming one of the best units in the league this year). But he was glad to see a big turnout and come away with the result in his first Saturday game between the bricks.
“Everybody here has been so good to us,” Cronic said after the game. “You want to make them proud of you. From our administrators to the people on campus, the alumni and everybody, you want to give them something special.”
My favorite English soccer club, Liverpool, has what it calls “Anfield nights.” Generations of Liverpool players have sworn that for the biggest night games at Anfield each season, the home crowd whips up such an atmosphere and becomes so influential that even the toughest of opponents start shaking in their boots.
At times, Saturday night felt like a Moretz night for the Bears.
It felt that way after Jaquay Mitchell busted loose for a long touchdown run on Lenoir-Rhyne’s first snap. And it really felt that way when the defense made its second fourth-quarter goal-line stand in two weeks, which Grayson Willingham and T.J. Smith capitalized on for their third touchdown connection of the game. (Smith’s three scoring grabs tied a school record and hadn’t been done by a Bear in 13 years, by the way.)
And it offered a reminder for many of the folks who have been around this program for a while of just how good times can be around here again.
It was a special evening for Cronic in another way, too. Danny Cronic, Drew’s father and a Georgia football coaching legend in his own right, made the trip to Hickory for the game. After the win, Drew talked about what it meant to have one of the most important people in his life there to support him.
“I was blessed to have a dad like him because he pushed me, but I always knew that he loved me,” he said. “And when you know your dad loves you and thinks the world of you, then… that’s just how I grew up.”
It’s the same kind of love that Cronic gives to each one of his players, and that’s not just the stereotypical coachspeak. The results of his efforts have been abundantly obvious through these first five games. This is a team that plays for each other, even when things have gone awry. That was evident last weekend when Wingate launched its comeback and again Saturday trying to break down a tough Pioneers squad.
And as Cronic echoed again after the game, the Bears still haven’t played a complete game yet. Even with all of this success, there are a plethora of mistakes to be fixed and areas to clean up.
All of which offers even more hope for this program’s prominence once more.
Aaron Schnautz is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.