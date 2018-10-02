HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne women's soccer team paired with Team Impact to sign an additional member to their 2019 recruiting class in a very special way.
Taylorsville native 13-year-old Jillian Woodring, who was diagnosed last year with leukemia, signed her letter of intent to join the LR soccer squad.
Head coach Gary Higgins was the first to speak, introducing the new member of the squad. "Jillian is one tough girl, she has been faced with a lot of adversity from such a young age and she has tackled it head-first and we couldn't be more proud of her," Higgins said. "She has had an unbreakable spirit and she has battled through with a smile on her face. She is the perfect kind of teammate you want to have and will be an excellent addition to the Lenoir-Rhyne soccer program."
Women's soccer captain Abigael McGarel gave remarks on what it meant to the girls to have Woodring join the squad in 2019.
"We can see the impact you are already going to have on us, but for the majority of us soccer has been a huge part of our lives,” McGarel said. “It has given us some of the highlights of our lives and the low parts of our lives but the great thing about coming to college is you have your best friends to pull you through those low valleys and high mountains.
“Now we are here to help you battle your mountain and your family too. We want you to know, through anything we are here for you and we are glad to have you."
In addition to becoming a member of the squad, Woodring received official Lenoir-Rhyne gear such as a signed jersey, letterman blanket and other gear to wear as she participates in pregame meals and warm-ups while being able to travel with the team to road matches when available.
"I am very excited about this day," athletic director Kim Pate said. "It is very rare that you find a special student-athlete like we have found in Jillian. I just want to welcome the family, ‘the four J's’ – Jillian, Jennifer, Jason and Jayda… this is a special moment for your family and for the Bears family."
Pate went on to recognize Team Impact for this opportunity.
"I have watched from a distance on how this can impact lives, and not only the young people's lives who are going through some adversity, but the lives of our student-athletes," she added.