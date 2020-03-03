The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Men’s Lacrosse Players of the Week for games played during the fifth weekend of the 2020 season. Lenoir-Rhyne’s Eric Dickinson garnered the offensive honors, and Noah Flasch collected the defensive honors.

A senior attacker, Dickinson led the Bears to a perfect 2-0 weekend against Maryville and Adelphi. The Charlotte N.C., native put up seven goals and four assists for 11 points, with seven ground balls and one caused turnover. This is Dickinson’s second Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season.

A junior faceoff specialist Flasch, had 36 faceoff wins ranking as the third-most in a single game in program history. The Waxhaw, N.C. native then went onto add one goal, 12 ground balls and one caused turnover. This is Flasch’s second Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season.

