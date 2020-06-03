Former CVCC, current L-R coach holding volleyball camps in July

First-year Lenoir-Rhyne head volleyball coach Shannon Hudson, who previously coached at Catawba Valley Community College from 2009-19, will be holding several volleyball camps for girls and boys next month at the Tate Center at Olde Hickory Mill Park. Hudson, assistant coach Mark Wimberley and current members of the Bears volleyball team will provide instruction during the camps.
The earliest camps, beginning on July 20, include the “Bear Necessities” Skills Camp for first through fifth graders July 20-22 from 8 to 11 a.m., the “Bear Essentials” Skills Camp for sixth through eighth graders July 20-22 from noon to 3 p.m., the “Bears on Top” Advanced Skills Camp for ninth through 12th grade JV and varsity players July 20-22 from 4 to 7 p.m., and the Serving Clinic for first through 12th graders July 20 from 11 a.m. to noon or 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and July 23 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Position Clinics will also be held at various times between July 21 and 24, with campers spending their session developing in one of the following areas: passing and defense, hitting or setting. Open for first through 12th graders, times include July 21 from 11 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4 p.m., July 22 from 11 a.m. to noon and 3 to 4 p.m. and July 24 from 11 a.m. to noon.
An All Skills Camp takes place for first through 12th graders July 23-24 from 8 to 11 a.m., while an Elite Camp will be held for ninth through 12th graders (specifically varsity and elite club players who have the dream and potential to play college volleyball) July 23-24 from 8 to 11 a.m.
Morning and afternoon camps for teams will be held July 27-29. Designed for JV and varsity teams, the team camps also give coaches the opportunity to evaluate players prior to tryouts. The morning sessions begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon, while the afternoon sessions start at 1 p.m. and finish at 4 p.m.
Rounding out the list of camps is the Prospect Camp, which is geared toward ninth through 12th graders who are serious about playing at the collegiate level. Prospect Camp takes place July 30 through Aug. 1, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m.
Costs for the camps vary from $25 to $250. For more information about the camps or to register, visit shannonhudsonvolleyballcamps.com. Additionally, Hudson can be reached via email at Shannon.Hudson@lr.edu.
