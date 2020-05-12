The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball program added Lincoln Charter standout Felicity Fields to its 2020-21 recruiting class.
Fields, a 5-7 guard and forward, played in 26 games this past season for the Eagles, averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
A four-year varsity athlete, Fields helped lead Lincoln Charter to a 21-6 overall record on the court this past season, including a 12-0 mark in Southern Piedmont 1A conference play and a 1A playoff appearance.
“The women’s basketball program at CVCC is really good, and I feel like I can accomplish a lot here as a student athlete,” Fields said. “I felt like Catawba Valley was the place I needed to be in order to reach or help me reach the next level of my ability.”
Fields played in 100 games during her basketball career at Lincoln Charter, recording 1,252 points and 501 rebounds. She also finished with career averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Her play helped lead the Eagles to 71 wins in those four years, including a 44-4 mark in Southern Piedmont 1A conference games during that time.
Fields, who also played soccer this past spring at Lincoln Charter, earned numerous accolades on the basketball court, including being named all-conference all four years, and she was selected as the Southern Piedmont 1A Most Valuable Player this past season.
“We are excited to have another 1,000-point-club member to the Red Hawk family,” said CVCC women’s basketball head coach Tisha England. “Felicity will bring great offense and strength to the team. I look forward to working and enhancing her game even more.”
Fields joins a Catawba Valley women’s basketball program that went 22-2 this past season, including 14-0 in Region 10 play. The Red Hawks swept Region 10 Player of the Year (Alliyah Chaplin) and Coach of the Year (England) honors and had seven of the 16-member All-Region Academic team.
The CVCC women’s basketball program also won its third conference championship and ranked in the top 10 nationally for most of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.