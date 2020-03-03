Despite a late game rally, the 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College baseball team dropped its series finale 7-6 in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon to host Pitt at the Minges-Overton Complex.
The Red Hawks (8-3, 4-2 in Region 10) trailed 6-1 through eight complete innings, scoring its lone run on a fourth-inning home run by third baseman Preston Conner — his first of the season.
However, CVCC went on a furious rally in the top of the ninth inning to tie the contest, sending it into extra innings.
Catawba Valley second baseman Chandler Blackwelder and designated hitter Noah Love both drew bases-loaded walks during the ninth inning to make it a 6-3 deficit for the Red Hawks.
CVCC center fielder Jacob Marcos followed suit, scoring on a wild pitch to make it a 6-4 game, and on the next at bat, a two-run error during a plate appearance by Red Hawks first baseman Sabion Thomas scored Blackwelder and Love to tie the contest at 6-6.
Deadlocked at 6-6, both teams struggled to score the go-ahead run with 13 straight batters being retired by both teams from the bottom of the ninth inning through the 11th inning.
However, a pair of singles by Pitt left fielder Shea Ward and catcher Tristen Kenyon in the bottom of the 11th inning set up the game-winning walk-off RBI single by right fielder Cam Jackson.
The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a road doubleheader against Division I Spartanburg Methodist. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. in Spartanburg, S.C.
