CVCC baseball program announces end of year awards

Capping off a shortened yet special season, the Catawba Valley Community College baseball program announced its End of Year Awards on Wednesday.
“We understand that the year was cut short, but we did not want the accomplishments of our players to go unnoticed,” said CVCC head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle. “We are truly blessed by our student-athletes.”
Four Red Hawks received Gold Glove Awards for their fielding performance, including pitcher Austin Blevins, outfielder Jacob Marcos, first baseman Sabion Thomas and catcher Cole Chapman.
“For each position group, this (Gold Glove) award identifies and highlights the top defenders statistically in each group — outfielders, infielders, catchers and pitchers,” Rozzelle said. “This award looks at factors like fielding percentage, total chances and assists.”
Awarded based on overall offensive performance, Silver Slugger Awards were given to three Red Hawk players — outfielder Noah Love, catcher Colt Byars and second baseman Chandler Blackwelder.
“For each position group, this Silver Slugger award identifies and highlights the top performers in each group — outfielders, infielders and catchers,” Rozzelle said. “Looking at factors like OPS (on base plus slugging), RBIs and runs scored as well as overall impact in the lineup.”
Top Newcomer awards were presented to a trio of Catawba Valley baseball players, including catcher Colt Byars, infielder Chandler Blackwelder and outfielder Jacob Marcos.
“Every year, our program adds new players either through incoming freshman class or transfers,” Rozzelle said. “This (Top Newcomer) award is for those who come in and make an immediate impact on our program.”
Pitcher Eli Carr was the recipient of the Most Improved Award after recording a 3.00 ERA and 12.00 strikeouts per nine innings this spring.
“Watching Eli on his journey has been very rewarding as a coach,” Rozzelle said. “From a high school player with not much experience on the mound to being an arm everybody is going to want — it has been fantastic to watch. Watching him set goals and work to achieve them is a testament to him and his family. I am excited to watch his future.”
Named after the former Red Hawk and Western Carolina University standout relief pitcher, the Jacob Breakfield Award was given to two Red Hawks — pitchers Nic Roser and Noah Eaker.
“The Jacob Breakfield Award goes to our most trusted and reliable relief arm,” Rozzelle said. “Jacob Breakfield holds the saves record at CVCC and was always trusted with the baseball in big spots. This award honors the pitchers out of the pen with that same trust.”
The Danny Fraga Spirit Award, which is named after the former CVCC standout who was the program’s first All-American, went to pitcher Andrew Patrick and outfielder Jackson Brown.
“Playing for Catawba Valley comes with great responsibility to respect the history of our program,” Rozzelle said. “Danny Fraga encompassed every detail that we look for in a player. This award highlights those with the same qualities — not just in on the field production, but off the field as well.”
Named after the program’s highest-ever draft pick, the Julian Smith Award was presented to pitcher Blake Dockery.
“This (Julian Smith) award goes to our most outstanding pitcher,” Rozzelle said. “Julian Smith was the first-ever player drafted directly out of CVCC. Every year, a pitcher seems to stand out from the rest and when they have the baseball, you like your team’s chances regardless of the opponent.”
The final honor presented was the Chandler Jenkins Award, named after the program’s National Player of the Year who went on to compete at East Carolina University. Catcher Colt Byars was named the recipient.
“This award goes to our most outstanding position player,” Rozzelle said. “Chandler Jenkins was our first National Player of the Year. From production to leadership, this award reflects a player who epitomizes everything we want in a Red Hawk position player.”
For a complete list of award winners, see below:
CVCC BASEBALL END OF YEAR AWARDS
Gold Glove Awards
P Austin Blevins (1.000 fielding percentage)
OF Jacob Marcos (1.000 fielding percentage, 25 total chances, 1 assist)
1B Sabion Thomas (987 fielding percentage, 77 total chances, 5 assists)
C Cole Chapman (1.000 fielding percentage, 25 total chances, 33 percent ACS)
Silver Sluggers
OF Noah Love (341 AVG, 5 HR, 1.109 OPS)
C Colt Byars (.424 AVG, 4 HR, 1.348 OPS)
2B Chandler Blackwelder (.440 AVG, 3 HR, 1.268 OPS)
Top Newcomers
C Colt Byars (.424 AVG, 4 HR, 1.348 OPS)
INF Chandler Blackwelder (.440 AVG, 3 HR, 1.268 OPS)
OF Jacob Marcos (.418 AVG, 6 SB, 1.064 OPS)
Most Improved Award
P Eli Carr (3.00 ERA, 12.00 K/9)
Jacob Breakfield Award
P Nic Roser (10.38 K/9)
P Noah Eaker (12.75 K/9)
Danny Fraga Spirit Award
P Andrew Patrick
OF Jackson Brown
Julian Smith Award
P Blake Dockery (4-0, 0.39 ERA, 31 K, 9 BB, two no-hitters)
Chandler Jenkins Award
C Colt Byars (.424 AVG, 2 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 1.348 OPS)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!