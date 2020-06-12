Caldwell Community College recognizes all-academic athletes

HUDSON — Region 10 has released its All-Academic honorees for the spring 2020 semester, including 40 of the 81-student athletes from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. The Cobras had representatives from each sport in which they participate (baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, and softball).
Despite only fielding teams in four sports, CCC&TI had the fifth-highest number of All-Academic honorees in Region 10. To be named All-Academic, student-athletes must participate in a sport that competes during the spring semester (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, eSports, golf, softball, tennis, track and field, and wrestling), achieve a 3.0 grade point average and pass 12 credit hours.
A complete list of Region 10’s All-Academic honorees can be found at region10sports.com.
Cobra baseball had 26 student-athletes achieve All-Academic honors and the team’s overall spring GPA was 2.79. Men’s basketball as a team had a spring GPA of 2.82 with five student-athletes named All-Academic. Women’s basketball had three of its team members named All-Academic and had a 2.89 team GPA for the spring semester. Six members of the softball team were named All-Academic, with the team posting a GPA of 2.96 for the spring semester. In total, student-athletes at CCC&TI had an overall GPA of 2.87 for the spring semester.
In addition to the 40 student-athletes honored by Region 10, 12 student-athletes made CCC&TI’s Dean’s List and six made the President’s List. Dean’s List honorees achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99, while President’s List honorees had a 4.0 GPA.
Below is a list of Caldwell’s All-Academic honorees. Student-athletes who were named to the Dean’s List are noted with DL and student-athletes that achieved the President’s List are noted with PL.
CALDWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE ALL-ACADEMIC HONOREESAusten Absher, Baseball (DL)
Steven Bradley, Baseball
Dalton Calloway, Baseball
Jacob Campbell, Baseball
Kameron Carver, Baseball (DL)
Justin Chaffin, Baseball (PL)
Connor Cingolani, Baseball
Jack Colosimo, Baseball
Darien Farley, Baseball
Derek Finizio, Baseball (DL)
Kevin Gonzalez, Baseball (DL)
Jeremie Greene, Baseball
Thaxton Isenhour, Baseball (PL)
Levi Kiser, Baseball
Rian Kussow, Baseball (PL)
John Melton, Baseball
Caleb Peschel, Baseball
Davis Rhoney, Baseball (DL)
Dillon Robinson, Baseball
Logan Russell, Baseball
Keaton Snethen, Baseball (PL)
Jacob Speaks, Baseball (PL)
Cody Strain, Baseball (PL)
Christopher Usher, Baseball
Jacob Walker, Baseball
William Westbrock, Baseball
Demitrios Dixon, Men’s Basketball (DL)
Jack Garrison, Men’s Basketball
Alex Linebarger, Men’s Basketball
Tyrell Mendenhall, Men’s Basketball
Moses Mupungu, Men’s Basketball
Savannah Coble, Women’s Basketball
Mikayla Hill, Women’s Basketball
Kendra Quarles, Women’s Basketball
Kloie Greene, Softball (DL)
Ceslie James, Softball (DL)
Kaylee Kanipe, Softball (DL)
Logan McConnell, Softball
Sara Profitt, Softball (DL)
Jada Wilson, Softball
