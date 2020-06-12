Caldwell Community College recognizes all-academic athletes
Caldwell Community College recognizes all-academic athletes

Caldwell Community College Cobras

HUDSON — Region 10 has released its All-Academic honorees for the spring 2020 semester, including 40 of the 81-student athletes from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. The Cobras had representatives from each sport in which they participate (baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, and softball).

Despite only fielding teams in four sports, CCC&TI had the fifth-highest number of All-Academic honorees in Region 10. To be named All-Academic, student-athletes must participate in a sport that competes during the spring semester (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, eSports, golf, softball, tennis, track and field, and wrestling), achieve a 3.0 grade point average and pass 12 credit hours.

A complete list of Region 10’s All-Academic honorees can be found at region10sports.com.

Cobra baseball had 26 student-athletes achieve All-Academic honors and the team’s overall spring GPA was 2.79. Men’s basketball as a team had a spring GPA of 2.82 with five student-athletes named All-Academic. Women’s basketball had three of its team members named All-Academic and had a 2.89 team GPA for the spring semester. Six members of the softball team were named All-Academic, with the team posting a GPA of 2.96 for the spring semester. In total, student-athletes at CCC&TI had an overall GPA of 2.87 for the spring semester.

In addition to the 40 student-athletes honored by Region 10, 12 student-athletes made CCC&TI’s Dean’s List and six made the President’s List. Dean’s List honorees achieved a GPA of 3.50-3.99, while President’s List honorees had a 4.0 GPA.

Below is a list of Caldwell’s All-Academic honorees. Student-athletes who were named to the Dean’s List are noted with DL and student-athletes that achieved the President’s List are noted with PL.

CALDWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE ALL-ACADEMIC HONOREESAusten Absher, Baseball (DL)

Steven Bradley, Baseball

Dalton Calloway, Baseball

Jacob Campbell, Baseball

Kameron Carver, Baseball (DL)

Justin Chaffin, Baseball (PL)

Connor Cingolani, Baseball

Jack Colosimo, Baseball

Darien Farley, Baseball

Derek Finizio, Baseball (DL)

Kevin Gonzalez, Baseball (DL)

Jeremie Greene, Baseball

Thaxton Isenhour, Baseball (PL)

Levi Kiser, Baseball

Rian Kussow, Baseball (PL)

John Melton, Baseball

Caleb Peschel, Baseball

Davis Rhoney, Baseball (DL)

Dillon Robinson, Baseball

Logan Russell, Baseball

Keaton Snethen, Baseball (PL)

Jacob Speaks, Baseball (PL)

Cody Strain, Baseball (PL)

Christopher Usher, Baseball

Jacob Walker, Baseball

William Westbrock, Baseball

Demitrios Dixon, Men’s Basketball (DL)

Jack Garrison, Men’s Basketball

Alex Linebarger, Men’s Basketball

Tyrell Mendenhall, Men’s Basketball

Moses Mupungu, Men’s Basketball

Savannah Coble, Women’s Basketball

Mikayla Hill, Women’s Basketball

Kendra Quarles, Women’s Basketball

Kloie Greene, Softball (DL)

Ceslie James, Softball (DL)

Kaylee Kanipe, Softball (DL)

Logan McConnell, Softball

Sara Profitt, Softball (DL)

Jada Wilson, Softball

Breaking News