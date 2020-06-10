53 CVCC athletes honored for academics during spring semester
Catawba Valley Red Hawks

A total of 53 Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes have made either the President’s or Athletic Director’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

Of those 53 who were honored, 22 CVCC student-athletes were on the President’s List, which is for student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.

Eleven of those 22 student-athletes had a perfect 4.0 GPA in the spring, including baseball players Mac Beam, Vinny Consolo, Noah Eaker, Brett Eurey and Andrew Patrick, softball players Zoe Dalton, Kelsea Dejarnette and Chesney Millsaps, volleyball player Abigail Gordon, men’s basketball player Nash Whitener and Esports gamer Brandon Boyles.

Other members of the President’s list include CVCC baseball players Chandler Blackwelder, Ryan Healy, Storm Mace, Jordan Montgomery, Logan Morrow, Sam Walker and Derrius York; men’s basketball player John Bean; softball player Katie Camp; volleyball player Lilly Weaver; and bass fisherman Garrett Poovey.

A total of 31 Catawba Valley student-athletes made the Athletic Director’s List (a 3.2 to 3.74 GPA) — led by the Red Hawks baseball program with 11 selections, including Austin Blevins, Cole Chapman, Preston Conner, Chance Daquila, James Goodwin, James Hinson, Matias Marchesini-Diaz, Will Samuelson, Jamie Sheek, Malik Stephens and Sabion Thomas.

The Catawba Valley volleyball program had the second-most Athletic Director list’s members with six, including Anna Clarke, Caitlin Dailey, Sienna Naotala, Meredith Patterson, Macy Pope and Olivia Ramsey.

The CVCC softball, women’s basketball and men’s basketball programs each had four student athletes on the Athletic Director’s list.

Representing the Red Hawk softball program, which just finished its first year, were Erin Cole, Kinsley Gilmore, Payton Goble and Hayley Morrow.

Members of the Catawba Valley men’s basketball program who made the Athletic Director’s list include Tony Hauser, Jeremiah Keith, Jaylen Prioleau and Cameron Walden.

The Catawba Valley Community College’s women’s basketball program was represented on the Athletic Director’s by Ivy Eller, Jordan Jenkins, Tearra Pace and Makayla Weaver.

CVCC’s inaugural bass fishing team had two student athletes on the Athletic Director’s list — Lane Bailey and Nathan Dellinger.

For a complete look at the President’s and Athletic Director’s list honorees for the spring, see below:

President’s List (3.75 or higher GPA)

Mac Beam, baseball (4.0)

Brandon Boyles, Esports (4.0)

Vinny Consolo, baseball (4.0)

Zoe Dalton, softball (4.0)

Kelsea Dejarnette, softball (4.0)

Noah Eaker, baseball (4.0)

Brett Eurey, baseball (4.0)

Abigail Gordon, volleyball (4.0)

Chesney Millsaps, softball (4.0)

Andrew Patrick, baseball (4.0)

Nash Whitener, men’s basketball (4.0)

John Bean, men’s basketball

Chandler Blackwelder, baseball

Katie Camp, softball

Ryan Healy, baseball

Storm Mace, baseball

Jordan Montgomery, baseball

Logan Morrow, baseball

Garrett Poovey, bass fishing

Sam Walker, baseball

Lilly Weaver, volleyball

Derrius York, baseball

Athletic Director’s List (3.2-3.74 GPA)

Lane Bailey, bass fishing

Austin Blevins, baseball

Cole Chapman, baseball

Anna Clarke, volleyball

Erin Cole, softball

Preston Conner, baseball

Caitlin Dailey, volleyball

Chance Daquila, baseball

Nathan Dellinger, bass fishing

Ivy Eller, women’s basketball

Kinsley Gilmore, softball

Payton Goble, softball

James Goodwin, baseball

Tony Hauser, men’s basketball

James Hinson, baseball

Jordan Jenkins, women’s basketball

Jeremiah Keith, men’s basketball

Matias Marchesini-Diaz, baseball

Hayley Morrow, softball

Sienna Naotala, volleyball

Tearra Pace, women’s basketball

Meredith Patterson, volleyball

Macy Pope, volleyball

Jaylen Prioleau, men’s basketball

Olivia Ramsey, volleyball

Will Samuelson, baseball

Jamie Sheek, baseball

Malik Stephens, baseball

Sabion Thomas, baseball

Cameron Walden, men’s basketball

Makayla Weaver, women’s basketball

