53 CVCC athletes honored for academics during spring semester

A total of 53 Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes have made either the President’s or Athletic Director’s List for the spring 2020 semester.
Of those 53 who were honored, 22 CVCC student-athletes were on the President’s List, which is for student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.75 or higher.
Eleven of those 22 student-athletes had a perfect 4.0 GPA in the spring, including baseball players Mac Beam, Vinny Consolo, Noah Eaker, Brett Eurey and Andrew Patrick, softball players Zoe Dalton, Kelsea Dejarnette and Chesney Millsaps, volleyball player Abigail Gordon, men’s basketball player Nash Whitener and Esports gamer Brandon Boyles.
Other members of the President’s list include CVCC baseball players Chandler Blackwelder, Ryan Healy, Storm Mace, Jordan Montgomery, Logan Morrow, Sam Walker and Derrius York; men’s basketball player John Bean; softball player Katie Camp; volleyball player Lilly Weaver; and bass fisherman Garrett Poovey.
A total of 31 Catawba Valley student-athletes made the Athletic Director’s List (a 3.2 to 3.74 GPA) — led by the Red Hawks baseball program with 11 selections, including Austin Blevins, Cole Chapman, Preston Conner, Chance Daquila, James Goodwin, James Hinson, Matias Marchesini-Diaz, Will Samuelson, Jamie Sheek, Malik Stephens and Sabion Thomas.
The Catawba Valley volleyball program had the second-most Athletic Director list’s members with six, including Anna Clarke, Caitlin Dailey, Sienna Naotala, Meredith Patterson, Macy Pope and Olivia Ramsey.
The CVCC softball, women’s basketball and men’s basketball programs each had four student athletes on the Athletic Director’s list.
Representing the Red Hawk softball program, which just finished its first year, were Erin Cole, Kinsley Gilmore, Payton Goble and Hayley Morrow.
Members of the Catawba Valley men’s basketball program who made the Athletic Director’s list include Tony Hauser, Jeremiah Keith, Jaylen Prioleau and Cameron Walden.
The Catawba Valley Community College’s women’s basketball program was represented on the Athletic Director’s by Ivy Eller, Jordan Jenkins, Tearra Pace and Makayla Weaver.
CVCC’s inaugural bass fishing team had two student athletes on the Athletic Director’s list — Lane Bailey and Nathan Dellinger.
For a complete look at the President’s and Athletic Director’s list honorees for the spring, see below:
President’s List (3.75 or higher GPA)
Mac Beam, baseball (4.0)
Brandon Boyles, Esports (4.0)
Vinny Consolo, baseball (4.0)
Zoe Dalton, softball (4.0)
Kelsea Dejarnette, softball (4.0)
Noah Eaker, baseball (4.0)
Brett Eurey, baseball (4.0)
Abigail Gordon, volleyball (4.0)
Chesney Millsaps, softball (4.0)
Andrew Patrick, baseball (4.0)
Nash Whitener, men’s basketball (4.0)
John Bean, men’s basketball
Chandler Blackwelder, baseball
Katie Camp, softball
Ryan Healy, baseball
Storm Mace, baseball
Jordan Montgomery, baseball
Logan Morrow, baseball
Garrett Poovey, bass fishing
Sam Walker, baseball
Lilly Weaver, volleyball
Derrius York, baseball
Athletic Director’s List (3.2-3.74 GPA)
Lane Bailey, bass fishing
Austin Blevins, baseball
Cole Chapman, baseball
Anna Clarke, volleyball
Erin Cole, softball
Preston Conner, baseball
Caitlin Dailey, volleyball
Chance Daquila, baseball
Nathan Dellinger, bass fishing
Ivy Eller, women’s basketball
Kinsley Gilmore, softball
Payton Goble, softball
James Goodwin, baseball
Tony Hauser, men’s basketball
James Hinson, baseball
Jordan Jenkins, women’s basketball
Jeremiah Keith, men’s basketball
Matias Marchesini-Diaz, baseball
Hayley Morrow, softball
Sienna Naotala, volleyball
Tearra Pace, women’s basketball
Meredith Patterson, volleyball
Macy Pope, volleyball
Jaylen Prioleau, men’s basketball
Olivia Ramsey, volleyball
Will Samuelson, baseball
Jamie Sheek, baseball
Malik Stephens, baseball
Sabion Thomas, baseball
Cameron Walden, men’s basketball
Makayla Weaver, women’s basketball
