42 Red Hawks named to all-region academic team

Forty-two student-athletes at Catawba Valley Community College have been named to the Region 10 All-Academic team, which was announced this week.
Student-athletes are eligible for the team if they competed in a spring sport (baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, Esports, golf, softball, tennis, track and field and wrestling) and achieved at least a 3.0 GPA with 12 credit hours passed.
Nineteen student-athletes from the Catawba Valley baseball program made the All-Region Academic team, including Ian Asken, Chandler Blackwelder, Austin Blevins, Jackson Brown, Colt Byars, Elijah Carr, Cole Chapman, Preston Conner, Vinny Consolo, Storm Mace, Jordan Montgomery, Logan Morrow, Andrew Patrick, Will Samuelson, Zack Summerville, Sabion Thomas, Jacob Thompson, Grant Tilley and Derrius York.
The Red Hawk softball program had nine student-athletes make the All-Region Academic team, including Katie Camp, Erin Cole, Zoe Dalton, Kelsea Dejarnette, Kinsley Gilmore, Payton Goble, Katelyn McClure, Chesney Millsaps and Hayley Morrow.
Seven Catawba Valley women’s basketball players were named All-Region academic, including Jailen Cummings, Ivy Eller, Jordan Jenkins, Ariana Montgomery, Tearra Pace, Deja Ross and MaKayla Weaver.
Representing the Red Hawk men’s basketball team program on the All-Region team were six student-athletes — John Bean, Tony Hauser, Jeremiah Keith, Jaylen Prioleau, Cam Walden and Nash Whitener.
Red Hawk gamer Bradley Jamison was the only Esports student athlete who was named to the All-Academic team for Region 10.
Below is a look at the Catawba Valley Community College student-athletes who made the All-Region Academic team:
Baseball
Ian Asken
Chandler Blackwelder
Austin Blevins
Jackson Brown
Colt Byars
Elijah Carr
Cole Chapman
Preston Conner
Vinny Consolo
Storm Mace
Jordan Montgomery
Logan Morrow
Andrew Patrick
Will Samuelson
Zack Summerville
Sabion Thomas
Jacob Thompson
Grant Tilley
Derrius York
Esports
Bradley Jamison
Men’s Basketball
John Bean
Tony Hauser
Jeremiah Keith
Jaylen Prioleau
Cam Walden
Nash Whitener
Softball
Katie Camp
Erin Cole
Zoe Dalton
Kelsea Dejarnette
Kinsley Gilmore
Payton Goble
Katelyn McClure
Chesney Millsaps
Hayley Morrow
Women’s Basketball
Jailen Cummings
Ivy Eller
Jordan Jenkins
Ariana Montgomery
Tearra Pace
Deja Ross
MaKayla Weaver
