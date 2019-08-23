HICKORY — Ten football players from Catawba and Caldwell counties surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark a season ago, with six of them graduating and four returning for their senior campaigns this fall.
Graduating players who reached the 1,000-yard mark in 2018 included Bandys running back Ethan Howard (306 carries for 2,398 yards and 26 touchdowns) and quarterback Lake Hojnacki (141 carries for 1,150 yards and 14 TDs), Hibriten running backs McKinley Witherspoon (112 carries for 1,861 yards and 39 TDs) and Marqwone Jones (105 carries for 1,287 yards and 20 TDs), Fred T. Foard quarterback Jack Colosimo (128 carries for 1,318 yards and 12 TDs) and St. Stephens running back Xavian King (189 carries for 1,141 yards and 13 TDs).
Here’s a closer look at the four returning players who will try to exceed 1,000 yards again in 2019:
COREY SIEMER
School: Fred T. Foard
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 pounds
2018 stats: 228 carries/2,501 yards/28 TDs
The Tigers’ Siemer was a beast last year, finishing with the fourth-most rushing yards in the state. He averaged 11 yards per carry and 208.4 yards per game, the latter also ranking fourth in the state.
“I just want to thank my line for that,” said Siemer of his 2018 accomplishments. “My line was real good last year, we worked together. Nobody was selfish on the team, so that helped a lot too.”
Siemer’s favorite NFL running back is the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley, who finished second in the league with 1,307 rushing yards last season. The most memorable moment of his high school career thus far was beating Maiden 16-0 in the first round of the 2A state playoffs in 2017, a game during which he rushed nine times for 73 yards and a TD. He also had a 24-yard reception in the win over the Blue Devils.
The reigning Hickory Daily Record Offensive Player of the Year, Siemer also plays outside linebacker. He believes his intensity is what sets him apart from other running backs.
“Every time I touch the ball, I’m looking to score,” said Siemer.
ALLEN WILFONG
School: Newton-Conover
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 190 pounds
2018 stats: 221 carries/1,502 yards/15 TDs
The Red Devils’ Wilfong was one of 45 players in the state to compile over 1,500 rushing yards in 2018. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry and 136.5 yards per game, including a pair of 200-plus yard performances.
“It meant a lot,” said Wilfong of totaling over 1,000 rushing yards. “All the hard work in the weight room and trying to keep my grades up, going out there and doing what I could.”
Wilfong’s favorite NFL running back is the Los Angeles’ Rams’ Todd Gurley, who has reached the 1,000-yard mark in three of his first four years in the league while scoring 46 rushing TDs. The most memorable moment of his high school career thus far came as a member of the JV team in 2016 when Wilfong scored on a wheel route to defeat Bandys by a 23-22 final in the season finale.
One of four players to receive HDR Offensive Player of the Year honorable mention last season, Wilfong also plays linebacker. He feels that he has good running back instincts.
“I see everything before it happens,” said Wilfong.
CODY YOUNG
School: Hickory
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-9
Weight: 175 pounds
2018 stats: 146 carries/1,165 yards/19 TDs
Young started the final eight games for the Red Tornadoes in 2018, going over the century mark on five occasions. His best performance came in a 55-54 victory over South Caldwell on Oct. 19, as he broke the school record for single-game rushing yards (361) and tied the school record for single-game TDs (7).
That ranks as Young’s most memorable moment of his high school career thus far, but with a full season as a starter awaiting him this year, he’s looking to do even more.
“Individually, I’m looking to have a way better season than I did last year. I have a lot to prove,” said Young, who also received HDR Offensive Player of the Year honorable mention last year. “… It meant a lot (to surpass 1,000 yards last season). Every time you get to achieve something like that, it’s just a milestone. It’s a great thing. It makes it so I just want to keep doing it over and over.”
Young’s favorite NFL running backs are the Giants’ Saquon Barkley and the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, the latter of whom had over 1,000 rushing yards and nearly 1,000 receiving yards in 2018. Also a wide receiver from time to time, Young is proud of his vision, which allows him to find open holes.
“Some things you just can’t teach,” said Young. “I feel like my vision is better than others.”
SPENCER PIERCY
School: South Caldwell
Position: Running Back
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
2018 stats: 99 carries/1,005 yards/10 TDs
The Spartans’ Piercy went over the 1,000-yard mark last year despite finishing with just under 100 carries. Quarterback Avery Raynor led the Spartans in carries as a sophomore, but Piercy averaged an impressive 10.2 yards per carry while notching four 100-yard games.
“It was something that’s a goal I’ve had in my brain,” said Piercy of reaching 1,000 yards. “… It’s a milestone I wanted to hit and this year I’m looking for 2,000, so God-willing I can get that this year.”
Piercy’s favorite NFL running back is the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey. Also a defensive back, what he enjoys most is hanging out with his teammates off the field.
“I’ve enjoyed getting closer to all of my teammates and growing a brotherhood with them,” said Piercy. “The bus rides home and all that stuff, it’s fun and I love them.
“My stop-and-start speed is pretty fast,” he added of what he believes helps him excel at the running back position. “And I think I have pretty good peripheral vision reading the holes and knowing when to bust it out and when not to.”