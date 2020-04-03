These churches are worshiping online and with drive-in services
|Church
|Online Service
|Drive-in Service
|Phone
|Address
|Website
|St. Peter's Lutheran Church
|Yes
|Yes
|828-256-2970
|6175 St. Peters Church Rd, Conover
|www.stpetersconover.org
|Huntington Hills Church of God
|Yes
|Yes
|828-324-2508
|2123 5th St NE, Hickory
|www.lifepointhickory.com
|Escalate Church
|Yes
|No
|919-600-8020
|3260 6th Stree Dr NW, Hickory
|www.escalatechurch.com
|First Presbyterian Church
|Yes
|No
|828-322-6343
|237 Second St NW, Hickory
|www.hickoryfpc.org
|Christ Church
|Yes
|Yes
|828-294-6858
|2416 Zion Church Rd, Hickory
|www.christnc.com
|Emmanuel Baptist Church
|Yes
|Yes
|828-465-1930
|1405 Emmanuel Church Rd, Conover
|www.ebcconover.com
|Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
|Yes
|No
|828-294-2532
|1911 Zion Church Rd, Hickory
|www.zionhickory.org
|iChurch
|Yes
|Yes
|828-855-2332
|1740 Tate Blvd SE, Hickory
|www.ichurchoka.com
|Discovery Church
|Yes
|No
|828-855-2200
|2201 Startown Rd, Newton
|www.discoverychurchhickory.com
|Holy Trinity Lutheran
|Yes
|No
|828-322-2536
|547 6th St NW, Hickory
|www.htlchickory.org
