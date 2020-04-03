Get Listed

These churches are worshiping online and with drive-in services

Church Online Service Drive-in Service Phone Address Website
St. Peter's Lutheran Church Yes Yes 828-256-2970 6175 St. Peters Church Rd, Conover www.stpetersconover.org
Huntington Hills Church of God Yes Yes 828-324-2508 2123 5th St NE, Hickory www.lifepointhickory.com
Escalate Church Yes No 919-600-8020 3260 6th Stree Dr NW, Hickory www.escalatechurch.com
First Presbyterian Church Yes No 828-322-6343 237 Second St NW, Hickory www.hickoryfpc.org
Christ Church Yes Yes 828-294-6858 2416 Zion Church Rd, Hickory www.christnc.com
Emmanuel Baptist Church Yes Yes 828-465-1930 1405 Emmanuel Church Rd, Conover www.ebcconover.com
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Yes No 828-294-2532 1911 Zion Church Rd, Hickory www.zionhickory.org
iChurch Yes Yes 828-855-2332 1740 Tate Blvd SE, Hickory www.ichurchoka.com
Discovery Church Yes No 828-855-2200 2201 Startown Rd, Newton www.discoverychurchhickory.com
Holy Trinity Lutheran Yes No 828-322-2536 547 6th St NW, Hickory www.htlchickory.org
