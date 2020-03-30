We Are Open
|Business
|Pickup
|Delivery
|Phone
|Address
|1877 Pub & Grub
|Yes
|Yes
|828-994-4836
|116 First Ave S, Conover
|B-52's
|Yes
|Yes
|828-994-4355
|206 N. College Ave, Newton
|Blowing Rock Brewery
|Yes
|No
|828-855-9999
|883 Highland Ave SE, Hickory
|Café Gouda
|Yes
|No
|828-267-1300
|2960 N. Center St, Hickory
|Hickory Wine Shoppe
|Yes
|No
|828-324-4441
|238 Union Square NW, Hickory
|Mazatlan Family Mexican Restaurant
|Yes
|No
|828-212-1842
|233 River Bend Dr D 7, Granite Falls
|Mountain View BBQ
|Yes
|Yes
|828-294-1914
|3293 NC-127, Hickory
|Parkway House Hickory
|Yes
|No
|828-855-9189
|1640 10th Ave NE, Hickory
|Roc'n Oven Pizzeria
|Yes
|Yes
|704-325-3496
|902 Conover Blvd E, Suite D, Conover
|Rose and Daisy
|Yes
|Yes
|828-241-1010
|102 S. Main St, Catawba
|Taste Full Beans
|Yes
|No
|828-325-0108
|29 2nd St NW, Hickory
|Whisk & Barrel
|Yes
|Yes
|828-994-4200
|31 N. College Ave, Newton
|Wood Restaurant & Bootleggers’
|Yes
|No
|828-328-3432
|2039 N. Center St, Hickory
|Jason’s Deli
|Yes
|Yes
|828-325-4938
|2337 U.S. 70, Hickory
|Captain’s Galley Seafood-Hickory
|Yes
|No
|828-327-0555
|1261 16th st NE, Hickory
|Corner Café and Winery
|Yes
|No
|828-334-3517
|116 S. Main Street. Drexel NC 28619
|Boxcar Grille
|Yes
|Yes
|828-459-9287
|3140 North Oxford Street, Claremont
|Little Caesar’s Pizza
|Yes
|Yes
|Hickory, Newton, Lenoir and Morganton
|Gold Mine Cafe
|Yes
|Yes
|828-256-2640
|3888 Section House Road Hickory, NC 28601.
|Zaxby's
|Yes
|Yes
|828-324-2210
|1330 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE Hickory NC 28602
|Shell's Bar-B-Q
|Yes
|Yes
|828-256-2275
|2609 Springs Rd NE, Hickory
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.