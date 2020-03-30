We're Open

To get listed call Tiffany Hovis at 704-431-0212 or email at thovis@hickoryrecord.com

Business Pickup Delivery Phone Address
1877 Pub & Grub Yes Yes 828-994-4836 116 First Ave S, Conover
B-52's Yes Yes 828-994-4355 206 N. College Ave, Newton
Blowing Rock Brewery Yes No 828-855-9999 883 Highland Ave SE, Hickory
Café Gouda Yes No 828-267-1300 2960 N. Center St, Hickory
Hickory Wine Shoppe Yes No 828-324-4441 238 Union Square NW, Hickory
Mazatlan Family Mexican Restaurant Yes No 828-212-1842 233 River Bend Dr D 7, Granite Falls
Mountain View BBQ Yes Yes 828-294-1914 3293 NC-127, Hickory
Parkway House Hickory Yes No 828-855-9189 1640 10th Ave NE, Hickory
Roc'n Oven Pizzeria Yes Yes 704-325-3496 902 Conover Blvd E, Suite D, Conover
Rose and Daisy Yes Yes 828-241-1010 102 S. Main St, Catawba
Taste Full Beans Yes No 828-325-0108 29 2nd St NW, Hickory
Whisk & Barrel Yes Yes 828-994-4200 31 N. College Ave, Newton
Wood Restaurant & Bootleggers’ Yes No 828-328-3432 2039 N. Center St, Hickory
Jason’s Deli Yes Yes 828-325-4938 2337 U.S. 70, Hickory
Captain’s Galley Seafood-Hickory Yes No 828-327-0555 1261 16th st NE, Hickory
Corner Café and Winery Yes No 828-334-3517 116 S. Main Street. Drexel NC 28619
Boxcar Grille Yes Yes 828-459-9287 3140 North Oxford Street, Claremont
Little Caesar’s Pizza Yes Yes Hickory, Newton, Lenoir and Morganton
Gold Mine Cafe Yes Yes 828-256-2640 3888 Section House Road Hickory, NC 28601.
Zaxby's Yes Yes 828-324-2210 1330 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd SE Hickory NC 28602
Shell's Bar-B-Q Yes Yes 828-256-2275 2609 Springs Rd NE, Hickory

