This holiday, why not treat yourself to something that can have lasting impact on your career – Continuing Education at Catawba Valley Community College. Classes are very reasonably priced, can often be taken after work hours, and can significantly strengthen your knowledge and skills.

And for employers, what better gift for your employees than to invest in their future through training. Catawba Valley Community College offers cost effective instruction in professional development, advanced manufacturing and professional licensure & certification.

Check out this link explaining many of the workforce development opportunities at CVCC:

Workforce Development at CVCC

Invest in Your Future

“Continuing education is one of the many ways to prepare you for that next big promotion”, says Keith Sipe, director of business and industry at Catawba Valley Community College. So, why not invest today in yourself and take steps to improve your overall value in the workplace?

Here are the many ways to advance your career at CVCC:

Professional Development – take that next big step in Leadership

CVCC's Leadership and Management Academy offers professional development and training for forward thinking supervisors, managers, and executives wanting to more effectively manage projects, engage employees and develop a vision for the future of their companies.

Professional development courses are available for all levels, from individual contributors to supervisors, managers and executives.

Continuous Improvement – become a Lean Leader and get your Six Sigma Green Belt

Business owners are always looking for that individual that can step in and improve operational efficiency and productivity. CVCC offers a full suite of classes and programs designed to help you do just that, become a Lean Leader. CVCC’s Continuous Improvement Solutions provides classes in Lean manufacturing, Six Sigma Green Belt and Black Belt.

Advanced Manufacturing – find your niche in Manufacturing

CVCC offers a broad spectrum of programs supporting Advanced Manufacturing. As our area continues to grow as a manufacturing center, maintaining a skilled workforce is critical to that success. CVCC supports programs like:

The Furniture Academy – training employees for a rewarding career in the furniture industry

The Manufacturing Academy – exploring an exciting career in manufacturing

Mechatronics - advancing your knowledge of mechanics, electricity, electronics and computers.

Apprenticeship Catawba – allowing students to earn college credit while apprenticing with a local manufacturer.

Licensure and Certification – become a licensed professional

CVCC offers a full suite of classes designed for you to obtain your license and certification. From getting your General Contractors license to becoming a notary public, CVCC can help you prepare for your exam.

Additionally, establish yourself as a globally–recognized human resource expert by earning HR certification: SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-CPSM) and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCPSM). These professional certifications can open doors for professional advancement, serve to harmonize standards with changing expectations, and signal to employers advanced professional development. Earn Your SHRM Certification Now.

We look forward to seeing you at CVCC. For more information on CVCC’s full suite of continuing education courses, please contact our offices at 828-327-7000 ext. 4294 or check out our webpage at:

Continuing Education at CVCC.