What experience and skills make you the best qualified person to lead the office?
I am more than qualified for the office of Register of Deeds based on my many years of experience as a paralegal, working in the real estate field and my educational background.
I have a strong work ethic and know the importance of maintaining the integrity of the office. I have served in many capacities within the community that have allowed me to learn leadership skills.
What are some specific things you will do to run the office efficiently and provide quality customer service?
Right now at the register of deeds office, there is a 2 p.m. cutoff time for e-filing. This is not a state policy so I would do away with this time. This will allow anyone submitting documents to be filed the same day.
Along with this, North Carolina is a race to record state. Currently, walk-in documents are being filed over the e-file documents.
To assist in the timeliness of filing, I would cross-train the staff so the efficiency of the office would be compatible to the needs of the citizens of Catawba County. Customer service is key to success.
Also, funeral homes needing copies of death certificates must request them but are not available to pick up until the following day. Working with the funeral homes and allowing them pick up the same day is another benefit, not only to the funeral home, but to the families dealing with the loss of a loved one.
I want to strengthen and expand the “Thank You for Your Service” program for our veterans. The program is in place now, but not being utilized to its full extent. Catawba County is a large county and I know businesses would be happy to participate in a program to thank our veterans for their service.
Lastly, I would want to rebuild relationships with other departments within the county. Right now, turnaround time to other departments is several weeks and I would like to see it cut down instead to several days.
County offices are a team with the goal of providing top-notch service. I will be an active, hands-on and positive presence in the office for the staff and all the citizens of Catawba County.
