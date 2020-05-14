HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Marketing Your Business” webinar Tuesday, May 19, from 5-7 p.m.
The program will be in a webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices.
Marketing for the 21st-century small business is more dynamic and challenging than ever. This webinar helps attendees efficiently use many marketing tools available, while focusing on reaching customers and differentiating among branding, advertising and grassroots marketing techniques. The program reviews the primary components of an effective marketing plan.
Preregistration is required. To register or for more information, contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117, or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.
