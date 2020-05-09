For the past seven or eight years, we have gone with my mother-in-law and father-in-law, Kathy and Dennis Cain, for a Mother’s Day adventure. We have visited the zoo, the nature center in Asheville, Grandfather Mountain and even just Red Robin in Mooresville.
Due to concerns over social distancing, I knew we wouldn’t be able do something in person this year, so I started thinking early about something unique we could do. We had to have my daughter’s birthday party via Zoom at the beginning of April. My parents and sister live in West Virginia, and it was nice for them to be able to see her open her presents. Between teaching school and Bible classes via Zoom for the last six weeks, I am pretty familiar with it and knew it might be an option for fun.
When I saw the email for Make and Take options from Hickory Wine and Design, the idea for a “painting” party was born! I haven’t been out much at all and not in any stores, but I have been seeking out ways to support local business. My daughter, Natalie Cain, mother-in-law, Kathy Cain, and mom, Sheri Gaston, are all very creative.
After I had the idea, I knew I wanted to invite my sister, Gina Kelley of West Virginia, and my sister-in-law, Jenny Cain of Florida. My mom and sister were able to find a local artist to provide them with supplies, and Jenny is working on getting something local to paint.
While I wish we could go on another in-person adventure, this party will incorporate more family than we would typically get to “see”. My daughter, age 7, is super excited and can’t wait to paint her puppy painting on Saturday. For the actual “party”... who knows exactly how things are going to go? None of us are Picasso, but I know there will be some laughs, some fun, and some love shared!”
