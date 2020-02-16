Thompson supports many existing county policies, including the development of the Trivium Corporate Center and the K-64 program.
On public safety, he wants to be proactive in securing schools, in part by putting a resource officer in each school.
In addition to bringing in and supporting large-scale enterprises, he wants to see the county do more to make sure small businesses are supported.
Thompson would also like to use the K-64 program to work with organizations like 4-H and the Future Farmers of America to promote farming in the county.
Do you consider yourself a conservative and what does it mean to be a conservative when it comes to county government?
I am conservative. I think we need to look at the funds as if it’s our own. So many times if it’s somebody else’s money people don’t look at it as closely.
I think we need to make every dollar count. I believe in being effective but efficient and to me that equals success.
Is there a belief or policy idea you could not compromise on?
I want to see all the facts before I can make any decision. We could sit here and talk ideologically but I think being a county commissioner, you need to see the whole picture of all the information.
Then in conjunction with the other county commissioners, discuss and say OK, 'This is my belief. This is your belief. How can we come together to make the best of this issue so that it will be positive for the citizens?’
Was there ever a time you took a principled stand even though it was unpopular?
When I first began my career, I became an employee of social services here and I quickly realized there was a lot of abuse of the program.
So I discussed it with the director and it took me two years to get him to allow me to counteract the abuse that’s going on. The county was complying with the laws and regulations but people were giving false information. By doing that, I began the very early stages of the fraud investigations unit in social services.
What is your favorite thing to do in Catawba County?
It’s to be among people. I love to socialize and be involved in activities and being around people.
That’s something I enjoy more than just a regular hobby. It’s just interacting and being involved with other people and projects and things of that nature.
