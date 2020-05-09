This year we’ve been in quarantine. Four kids in the house from age 27 to 10 nonstop. You could argue that every day’s been Mother’s Day for a month. I think Mom’s already ready for a break from the world’s longest Mother’s Day.
We’ll celebrate Mother’s Day like we usually do. There will be cards, some small gifts and then we’ll spend the day making sure she doesn’t do any cooking or housework while trying to keep the bickering to a dull roar – especially difficult in this time of universal cabin fever.
Mother’s Day 2020 is going to be just about standard normal for the Goulds, with the exception that we’ve been cooped-up together for a month this time, which means the one gift Mom might really want – some me-time for herself – is pretty much off the table this year.
