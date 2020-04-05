HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory announces the recipients of this year’s Executive Club Award: Glenda Wilson, Bill Cox, Teresa Hensley, Gina King and Alan Long.

Realty Executives is extremely proud of these executives and their dedication to bring customers quality service and personalized attention. This hard work also allowed Realty Executives of Hickory to win “Best Real Estate Agency” in the Hickory Daily Record’s 2019 “Best of Catawba Valley.”

To contact any of the executive agents, call 828-328-8900 or visit www.realtyexecs.net.

Load comments