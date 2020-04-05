HICKORY — Realty Executives of Hickory announces the recipients of this year’s Executive Club Award: Glenda Wilson, Bill Cox, Teresa Hensley, Gina King and Alan Long.
Realty Executives is extremely proud of these executives and their dedication to bring customers quality service and personalized attention. This hard work also allowed Realty Executives of Hickory to win “Best Real Estate Agency” in the Hickory Daily Record’s 2019 “Best of Catawba Valley.”
To contact any of the executive agents, call 828-328-8900 or visit www.realtyexecs.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.