HICKORY — On Feb. 19, 2010, Mike and Kathleen Kelly founded Hickory Real Estate Group Inc. From what started as a two-person operation, Hickory Real Estate Group Inc. has grown to 30 agents today. They are now the largest and highest volume, non-franchise, real estate firm in the Catawba Valley Market, the founders said.
Hickory Real Estate Group Inc. was born during the peak of the Great Recession. With the market in such a state of flux, it decided at the time to focus on working with bank-owned properties, in addition to its traditional real estate business.
“We decided that the market had turned negative and did not look like it was going to come back anytime soon, so a different course of action was needed if we wanted to stay in the business,” according to Mike Kelly, president and broker in charge.
They now focus on traditional real estate and are thankful to the 1,700-plus clients they have helped over the years, many returning to them for all their buying and selling needs.
Over the years, Hickory Real Estate Group Inc. developed a system that grew and helped agents cultivate the customer base, Kelly said. Their deliberate strategy to generate business includes marketing listings, a lead- generating website and social media. They embraced social media before many other companies recognized its importance. They continue to adapt by watching the trends in the national real estate market and applying them to the local market.
Their system allows their agents to do more business without spending a lot of money on office and desk fees. A few benefits they give their agents are access to company leads, marketing and technology. These features allow their agents to focus on their clients.
Hickory Real Estate Group Inc. plans to continue this growth path into the future as it tries to stay ahead of the way the market is headed. Mike and Kathleen are also committed to continuing to foster an environment for their agents to take care of their clients and help them grow their business in a constantly changing market.
Look for their upcoming open house celebration this spring, which they are excited to celebrate with agents, past and present clients as well as all other friends in the community.
Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate firm that is a member of the Catawba Valley MLS servicing Hickory, Newton, Conover, Maiden, Granite Falls, Hudson, Lenoir, Taylorsville, Bethlehem, Mountain View and the Lake Hickory area.
