Abernathy said he wants to bring greater openness and accessibility to board meetings.
His ideas include holding meetings in larger spaces so more people can attend and more promotion of meetings on social media.
He’d like to expand vocational training offerings at high schools and increase the number of guidance counselors to help give students more direction about their futures.
As far as taxes are concerned, Abernathy believes the rate is fine as is, provided the county continues to grow.
Do you consider yourself a conservative and what does it mean to be conservative when it comes to county government
I do consider myself to be conservative.
The quote-unquote conservative views are more on a national level and those things don’t really apply to county level because even though I am a conservative, as I see it, that would be not providing unnecessary services, unnecessary buildings, unnecessary things.
To be conservative to me, is to apply or to work toward keeping things as efficient as possible.
Is there a belief or policy idea you could not compromise on if elected? Why or why not?
At the present moment I can’t think of anything that I could not compromise to some degree on.
Was there ever a time you took a principled stand even though it was unpopular?
Voting for Donald John Trump was one thing. He’s not a popular choice for a lot of people but I really think he’s the best choice for our country.
You talk about making a stand: the first stand that I remember making that was unpopular was the fact that … at Bunker Hill you couldn’t wear shorts … to school.
There were some kids wearing shorts and they were getting by with it. So me and a couple other of my friends wore shorts to school and of course we got kicked out.
(My dad) said, ‘Why’d you do it?’ I said, ‘Well, it’s not fair that if nobody is supposed to wear shorts then nobody should wear shorts.’ So I brought attention to it.
That was trivial … but it was my first stand that I remember.
What is your favorite thing to do in Catawba County?
Piddle around my house. I live on the property that my grandfather Abernathy bought and built in the late 1920s.
And I’ve got bees, we garden, I’ve got dogs. Since I’ve retired, it’s my favorite place to be. Do a little barbecue cooking out there sometimes – it’s just my favorite thing to do.
