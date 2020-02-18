What qualities and experiences make you the best person in the race to represent the district in Washington and pass legislation that will benefit its people?
I am a fast and eager learner who is interested and conversant in most subjects.
My master’s degree in Public Affairs/Public Administration has prepared me for government office concerning budgetary and public policy issues.
I have a deep respect for each person’s dignity and worth. My journalism career in newspapers and business travel magazines has allowed me to meet folks from all walks of life, including high-ranking elected officials and business leaders and even the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
As a business travel writer, I have traveled extensively to South America, the Middle East and Singapore.
Each time I return from international travel, my appreciation of the great blessings we enjoy in the United States is reinforced.
As a mature adult who is semi-retired, I have a well-rounded background in raising a family, living through the housing collapse, the Great Recession, and the difficulty of transitioning from an analog-based industry to digital.
The framers of the Constitution never envisioned elected officials growing up or growing old in Congress.
What policies would you fight for if elected? Why is it important you fight for those specific policies?
Term Limits: The only way to improve Congress’ dismal approval rating is through term limits. It works well for the office of president, and should work equally well in Congress.
Specifically: Senator (two terms or 12 years) House Representative (six terms or 12 years).
I would work with other House members to form a term limit caucus to use our influence to urge other candidates to join the pledge as well as press state legislatures to ratify a term limit amendment to the Constitution to reach a two-thirds majority of states to ratify it.
Reduce the Federal Deficit: The U.S. federal budget deficit for fiscal year 2020 is $1.10 trillion.
The deficit occurs because U.S. government spending of $4.75 trillion is higher than its revenue of $3.65 trillion.
The public national debt is $23.3 trillion or $60,000 per person. This is unsustainable and why term limits are necessary. Career politicians should be held responsible.
Would you say you agree with President Trump when it comes to policy? Are there areas where you disagree? Please explain and be specific.
I agree with President Trump’s policies, although I wish he would temper his speech. He has accomplished a great deal because he is not a professional politician.
Because of my extensive travels to South America, I would like to see President Trump organize a South and Central American Summit that would find peaceful solutions to spur economic growth and prosperity in the region.
Few people want to leave their family and friends to find work in another nation. A summit would attack the root problem of illegal immigration.
Is there a policy or belief you could not compromise on? If so, what is the policy/belief and why is it important that you not compromise on it? If not, why not?
I will not compromise on the pro-life issue, except in cases of a mother’s health or rape.
Science clearly supports life begins at conception. Abortion is infanticide and history has taught that where wholesale murder or human sacrifice has been practiced, those nations collapsed.
