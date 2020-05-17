Businesses are starting to reopen, but there is a big difference between being able to open and having a customer base ready to venture back into the shopping jungle. Some people are chomping at the bit to get out of the house, but there are still many who are wary about putting themselves in situations that could increase their risk of being exposed to COVID-19. For many small retailers it’s time — maybe past time — to be selling products online.
And you have options. You can consider creating your own online store using one of the many e-commerce platforms that are available. Popular platforms include Shopify, Big Commerce and Wix, which start around $30 or less per month for basic plans, usually with a free trial period. These are typically “drop and drag,” allowing you to create a shop with a theme, do some customizing, and upload photos of your products.
E-commerce platforms provide easy options for accepting credit card payments from a variety of sources, including PayPal, Square and other popular payment tools. Typical fees run in the 3 percent range with a small transaction fee. The platforms also assist in collecting state sales tax and charging shipping fees ... drop-down menus make it simple to get started.
Don’t want to create your own online store but still want to expand your opportunity to move products? Amazon and Etsy are well-known online marketplaces, and there are many more. Amazon is the big one and can be scary, but it’s where consumers go to buy. Small businesses can create an individual account to sell on Amazon, which costs 99 cents per unit sale, or they can go with Amazon’s professional plan for $40 per month (and makes sense if you plan to sell more than 40 items a month). The professional plan provides more advanced reporting and access to specialized programs to assist with your selling.
Fees for selling on Amazon are based on your product category and run in the 15 percent range. You also have the option of shipping yourself (fulfillment by merchant) or having Amazon ship products from their warehouse (fulfillment by Amazon) which increases the fee percentage, but can make your life easier.
Etsy is a great marketplace for selling handmade and crafty products and allows you to create your own store within the Etsy platform. There is a 20-cent listing fee for items, a 5 percent transaction fee, plus approximately 3 percent in credit-card charges. It’s cheaper than Amazon, but Etsy doesn’t get the same traffic.
Some best practices, regardless of whether you create your own online store or sell on a marketplace:
» The quality of your product pictures make a difference. Make sure you have great pictures, or spend some money on a professional photographer.
» Make sure your pricing is competitive ... you don’t need to be the lowest price, but make sure your price is in range of your competitors. Do your market research.
» Customer service matters ... if someone orders your product, provide a realistic shipping date and stick to it.
The world has changed in the last two months, and businesses must adapt to reach their customers ... and find new customers. If you haven’t joined the e-commerce world, it’s probably time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.