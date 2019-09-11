Post-polio syndrome to be focus of program
HICKORY — The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. to learn about post-polio syndrome, a condition that can affect polio survivors decades after they recover from their initial poliovirus infection.
As the 75th amniversary of the Miracle of Hickory is recognized, it is important to learn more about post-polio syndrome, which can affect polio survivors decades after their initial poliovirus infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the condition affects about 25-40 of every 100 polio survivors. This program will include information on how to best manage symptoms.
The presenter, Dr. Jessica Urzen is a board-certified Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R) physician. PM&R is a medical specialty focused on neuro rehabilitation after stroke, spinal cord injury, and brain injury, as well as musculoskeletal medicine including treating sports injuries and joint pain. She is the medical director of Catawba Valley Medical Center’s Inpatient Rehab and has an outpatient clinic at the Wellness Center on CVMC’s campus.
The Sept. 19 program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.
