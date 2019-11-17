Pluggie and the Hickory Fire Department visited First Baptist Church’s Child Development Center to teach children about fire safety Thursday.

The church partners with the Fire Department annually and children ages 1-5 participate, said Elaine Robinson, director of the child development center.

Pluggie, a fire hydrant robot, visited the children and instructed them on how to stop, drop and roll and to call 911 in an emergency.

Firefighters Shawn Wilson, Nick Reed and Bo Johnson showed the children how a firefighter will be dressed at a fire as many children have a tendency to be fearful of a firefighter when they are wearing gear, according to Robinson. “They didn’t used to do that, and the kids were scared to see them in full getup, but since they know there is a person under there, it does help them a lot,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the firefighters visit the children each year for a reason. “Repetitive things help them remember, and if you make it fun they remember it even more,” she said.

Robinson said the church hopes to continue the partnership with Pluggie and the Hickory Fire Department. “The kids love it and the firemen seem to really enjoy it too,” she said.

