What qualities and experiences make you the best person in the race to represent the district in Washington and pass legislation that will benefit its people?
Growing up in western North Carolina, I worked in the family business my dad started in our backyard. I understand the challenges small businesses and families face every day, and I have a track record of fighting for those families in Congress.
I have worked on legislation that positively impacts the lives of my bosses here in the 10th District. I am proud to have been a leader in getting the tax cuts that are driving our economy signed into law.
I have worked closely with President Trump to get our country back on track and I hope to earn your support so I can continue standing with our president in defending our conservative values.
What policies would you fight for if elected? Why is it important you fight for those specific policies?
I will always defend our western North Carolina values in Washington.
If I am reelected, I will continue to fight for the unborn, our Second Amendment rights, lower taxes, a strong national defense, a secure border and to reign in Washington regulation.
In addition, we must continue to bring attention to the opioid epidemic that has hurt so many families. I am proud to have supported legislation to address this issue, but we have more work to do to combat the devastation this epidemic has caused.
Would you say you agree with President Trump when it comes to policy? Are there areas where you disagree? Please explain and be specific.
Under President Trump’s leadership, our nation has experienced lower taxes, record job growth, and a booming economy.
He has stood up to China and renegotiated bad trade deals that have been especially harmful for jobs and the economy here in western North Carolina.
The president has worked tirelessly to secure our border and has taken out terrorists that have killed hundreds of Americans.
I am proud to have supported the president’s agenda, and I am proud of the results we have delivered for the American people.
Is there a policy or belief you could not compromise on? If so, what is the policy/belief and why is it important that you not compromise on it? If not, why not?
I will not compromise on the sanctity of life or our Second Amendment rights. These issues are at the core of our values and both must be defended vigorously.
