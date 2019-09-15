As someone who has served on the second largest town council in Virginia, I understand first-hand the responsibilities and expectations of those elected to a town or city council. When someone is elected to office, they earn the title of “Honorable” and carry that title for life. It is not a title taken lightly, for the word “honorable” is defined as deserving of respect or high regard. But what makes those qualities? Respecting others and their ideas and treating people fairly.
Of the candidates seeking the seat in Hickory’s Ward 1, Tony Wood displays those qualities hands down. Tony knows the importance of creating working relationships with fellow council members; without those relationships, the citizens of Hickory would be left with gridlock, much like what we witness in larger elected bodies.
Tony also understands that listening to the people in his ward is key to his being their voice on council. Being an elected official means that the person is accountable to the taxpayers whose taxes provide the funds to operate a city, and with that obligation comes a belief that acting in the best interests of all and not a select few is the key to responsible government.
Please join with me in electing Tony Wood to be our next representative of Ward 1 by voting in the primary Oct. 8 and again in the general election Nov. 5 when all Hickorites can vote for Tony.
Laura La Flair
Hickory NC
