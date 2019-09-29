I have known Tony Wood for several years and have found him to be a man of integrity and a man of his word. With these qualities, he certainly is the best person for Ward 1 to be elected to the Hickory City Council. Tony is vested in our community, and his commitment to helping our city shine in its brightest light is obvious to all who have met him. Tony is accountable and takes responsibility and duty to heart in his conduct.
To say it most bluntly, Tony Wood is the most qualified candidate for Hickory City Council Ward 1. Please join me in voting for Tony Wood in the primary October 8 and in the general election November 5.
Respectfully,
Sheriff Lee Hart (retired)
Hickory
