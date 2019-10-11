This is regarding the article on Franklin Graham's tour seeking evangelical's support for Trump on Oct. 5. It puzzles me how the faith of some Christians flies out the window with their politics.
I've been attending church all of my life and everything I've learned in Sunday school would make Donald Trump look like a poster child for the devil.
Franklin's father must be rolling in his grave. His one regret was that he didn't stay out of politics.
Joyce Hilmer
Conover, NC
