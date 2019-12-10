A recent article in the Wall Street Journal – Open Skies Help Keep the Peace With Russia (Oct. 20, 2019) by three highly respected senior statesmen underscores the increasing danger we all face from nuclear weapons. The current posture of our nation with regard to nuclear weapons may become a high-risk journey to suicide. We are in a new Cold War with the Russian Federation and much of it -- admitting the Russian Federation has become a difficult adversary –- is of our own doing. A foreign policy without cognitive empathy -- being able to put ourselves in the mind of the adversary and see the world as they see it-is a potential disaster. We are dealing with an authoritarian paranoid state with a gross domestic product of only 3% of ours and our NATO allies that are unable to defend themselves with conventional weapons. Most of their boisterous behavior touting new nuclear weapon systems is in response to our deployment of missile defense -- that by the way doesn’t work very well.
We withdrew from the INF (Intermediate Nuclear Forces) Treaty which should have been simply renegotiated as there were legitimate concerns on both sides. We have been delaying a five-year extension of The New START Treaty which will expire in 2021 and which Russia was imploring us to extend. Now we are threatening to withdraw from the 1992 Open Skies Treaty which dates back to the 1950s, was signed in Helsinki in 1992 and took effect in 2002. Thirty-four nations including the U.S. and Russia have agreed to this treaty which allows signatories to fly unarmed surveillance aircraft over one another’s territory. The Open Skies Treaty contributes to global security and like the above treaties should be renegotiated and deserves bipartisan support. This would help to promote continuing dialogue with Russia which is essential and not just as a reward for their good behavior.
The nuclear weapon states would do well to listen to a man of faith and reason. On Pope Francis’ recent trip to Japan, where he made his anti-nuclear message the centerpiece of his three-day visit, he implicitly embraced the humanitarian initiative embodied in the 2017 United Nations Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons [TPNW] by calling for abolition. Pope Francis’ lucid teaching is a bright ray of hope on a dangerous situation. The U.S. must lead the way in multi-generational trust building with Russia by joining the TPNW.
Bert Crain
Hickory NC
