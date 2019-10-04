Three years ago, like many Americans, I was hopeful that our new president who vowed to “drain the swamp” in Washington, would take on the negative effects of big money and power mongering upon our still young (historically) democracy.
Sadly, we find ourselves instead in a constant state of anxiety over a president who tweets, bullies and insults all those who dare to question his authority in any way large or small. He habitually stokes the flames of discrimination, decries a free press, and elicits our worst instincts. How did it happen that the promise to preserve and protect has become a monstrous joke upon all of us?
We now find ourselves relentlessly dragged into his chaos, hyper-partisanship and autocracy. He once boasted that support for his presidential campaign would not decline even if he shot someone in the middle of a crowded street.
Sioux Center, Iowa, Jan 23, 2016
"I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters," Trump said at a campaign rally here.
We should have listened instead of laughed. This is a president who now has some 30 federal criminal, state and local, and congressional investigations underway related to his businesses, campaigns, inauguration and presidency.
Now is not the time to bury our heads in the proverbial sand. It is time to fact check, listen carefully, demand truth and clarity and ensure our beleaguered democracy will survive us. I pray that it does.
Clara Maddox
Conover
