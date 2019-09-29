I am supporting Tony Wood for City Council because I believe he is the best choice to work hand and hand with our city leaders at this critical time.
Tony will do an outstanding job representing the best interests of the citizens of this great City. I encourage you to visit www.tonywoodforhickory.com; tap on the menu bars at the upper left and read why I say that!
While serving with Tony on the Hickory Parks and Recreation Commission, I saw first-hand his outstanding leadership skills: caring, compassionate, critical thinking, listening to all sides through open communications resulting in creative solutions.
Tony’s tireless involvement in serving our community with the highest integrity will benefit all facets of Hickory life including family, youth, veterans, senior citizens, education and culture.
Please join me in voting for Tony Wood, the right choice for continuing to move Hickory forward!
Jim Powers
Hickory
