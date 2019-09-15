With Brad Lail stepping down from the Hickory City Council, we’ll soon have an opportunity to select a new representative from Ward One. I’ll happily be voting for Tony Wood.
Tony has the skills, experience and integrity to serve well the citizens of Hickory. He’s a successful entrepreneur who owns his own executive recruiting firm. Having grown up here and having served as the chairman of Hickory’s Parks and Recreation Commission, Tony understands the needs of our residents. His civic experience gives him knowledge of how to get things done in local government.
Most importantly, though, is simply that Tony is a good man. He listens, he cares about people, and he will be a positive, capable, and effective public servant. For Tony to have the opportunity to advance to the general election on Nov. 5, Ward One residents will first need to vote in the primary on Oct. 8.
I hope you’ll join me in voting for Tony Wood.
Jeff Cline
Hickory NC
