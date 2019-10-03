I am writing to encourage Conover citizens to vote for Brenda Powell for Conover City Council. Brenda is a true public servant with a long history of civic engagement.
In the past she helped begin and was key to the success of the Straight Up Boys Club, a program for at risk youth. More recently she helped begin and continues to lead Summer Read Out to encourage children and youth to read during the summer. She is a long-time leader of the Southwest Conover Community Watch and has sponsored a series of Conover Community Conversations that invite speakers to share important information with Conover citizens. She has served on several advisory boards and earned the Mayor’s Citizenship Award (2018) and Outstanding Community Service Award (2006-2008) from the city of Conover.
In addition to her proven track record, Brenda brings personal qualities and capabilities which lend themselves to city governance. She has integrity, is collaborative, brings positive energy with great ideas, and works well with all groups of people. She has faith in the future and will work hard for all citizens and businesses in Conover. Please VOTE early or on Election Day for Brenda Powell for Conover City Council.
Note: One-Stop Early Voting will take place on weekdays from October 16th to November 1st from 8am-5pm at the Newton Main Library or Highland Recreation Center
Election Day Voting is November 5th from 6:30am-7:30pm; vote at your precinct.
If you have not registered to vote in Catawba County, you can still register and vote at the One-Stop Early Voting locations but not on Election Day.
MIMI MICHAEL
Conover
