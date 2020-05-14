Here's a rare silver lining of this tragic pandemic: Americans are getting a taste of life under socialism/communism/totalitarianism.
A Dallas salon owner is arrested and jailed for opening her business to save her family. A guns-drawn SWAT team arrested people celebrating a bar owner's decision to reopen even though they were on private property. NY mayor DeBlasio outlawed indefinitely all protests. LA mayor Garcetti rewards you to "snitch" on others who violate his dictates. Drones from China spy on you in your back yard to report if you violate stay-home orders. A man in Philadelphia is arrested for not wearing a mask. Leftist politicians advocate tracking your activities through your phone and by hiring "armies" of human "contact tracers." Members of an anti-abortion group are arrested for gathering outside an abortion clinic. Kentucky governor prohibits its citizens from crossing state lines. Michigan governor issues $1000 fines for violating her stay home dictate. And there are hundreds more examples of your civil rights being cavalierly exterminated.
Then there are the many politicians and left-wing elites who don't follow the very rules they impose upon you. When her stylist revealed she recently cut the hair of Detroit mayor Lightfoot, her honor's response was: "I'm a person who takes personal hygiene very seriously and I felt I needed a haircut, so I got a haircut." Our hygiene and need for a haircut doesn't count. Leftist pundits like CNN's Chris Cuomo lecture you endlessly that if you have the virus you must abide by quarantine dictates, yet he was spotted checking out his new second home property while infected,and threatened the man who pointed out his hypocrisy. With the left it's always do as I say, not as I do.
For those who are uneducated about totalitarian rule under oppressive regimes, this is how it starts. Those in charge, elected or not, enhance their power under the guise of "protecting" you (from yourself). You must do as they demand "for your own good," and if you don't, you'll be punished. They are using the tragic loss of life of this virus combined with fear mongering to force you into compliance with their orders, even when they are unconstitutional. Your first amendment rights -- freedom of speech, religion and assembly -- are being destroyed, and that's exactly what they want. Will you let them get away with it?
Mac McCall
Taylorsville
