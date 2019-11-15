The family of PFC John Taylor "Jack" Burke, killed in action in the WWII Battle of Tarawa and recently identified and returned home to native soil at Catawba Memorial Park Cemetery, extends their heartfelt appreciation for the support we've received from the people of the state of North Carolina, from government officials to the military and veterans organizations to the local community.
We are touched and humbled at the response to our Jack's story and for the honor and respect shown to him for the ultimate sacrifice he gladly paid to secure the freedoms of all Americans. North Carolina, you truly gave him a hero's welcome and for that we are forever grateful!
Jill Henderson
Niece of PFC John Taylor Burke
Littleton, CO
