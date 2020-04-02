I respectfully disagree with the headline of 3/29/20 which stated: ”You can’t plan for the global pandemic”.
I refer your readers to a TED talk given by Bill Gates on April 3, 2015 in which he warned about the net global pandemic and in which he outlined how we can prepare. The greatest risk of global catastrophe that we face, he said, is not nuclear war, but a war against microbes, and among those things he recommended were: pairing our medical people with the military, doing simulations of germ games (not war games), and advancing Research and Development in vaccines and diagnostics.
It’s eerie, how he outlined the preparation for what is happening now. When we make it through this pandemic, we must prepare for the next one.
Margaret Dickey
Hickory NC
