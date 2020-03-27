I'm a lifelong moderate Republican who has a lot of problems with Donald Trump and maybe this affects my perspective. In the past I would welcome any editorial comments or cartoons criticizing the Democrats but today's cartoon was way too much. It was totally hateful and definitely unneeded in this time of crisis.
I have always admired your paper for showing and commenting on both sides of an issue primarily through the use of dual cartoons. However, today you blew it.
William Buchanan
Hickory, NC
