Letter: Will God let China overtake our sinful nation?

I recently heard a story on TV that China is close to overtaking the USA economically and militarily. The story also mentioned they want to control the world.
I think that God may allow them to overtake the USA economically and militarily, because we are such a sinful nation. I won,t go into all, but the murder of the unborn, same-sex marriage, and men and women living together without benefit of clergy are three just for starters.
For God and Country,
Ted Hayes
Hickory NC
