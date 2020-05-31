Letter: Will God let China overtake our sinful nation?
Letter: Will God let China overtake our sinful nation?

  
I recently heard a story on TV that China is close to overtaking the USA economically and militarily. The story also mentioned they want to control the world.

I think that God may allow them to overtake the USA economically and militarily, because we are such a sinful nation. I won,t go into all, but the murder of the unborn, same-sex marriage, and men and women living together without benefit of clergy are three just for starters.

For God and Country,

Ted Hayes

Hickory NC

