I’d like to take a moment to tell you why I will vote for Richard Thompson to serve as our next county commissioner.

His work ethic is incomparable. He works tirelessly with great detail and passion on any project he takes on.

Whether it’s a home project, helping friends, or a community need, Richard does his best with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

Whatever he undertakes he strives to make the end product better than it was.

He lives the motto of “Effectiveness with Efficiency equals success.”

Although he has had the opportunity to move away from Catawba County, he will not. He loves the people, and the quality of life here.

Richard has the experience, dedication, and leadership to be a great county commissioner.

I know because I'm his wife, Tina.

A vote for Richard Thompson is a vote for making Catawba County a great place to live, work and play.

Tina Thompson

Conover, NC

