My wife and I went to a hardware store today and as we were checking out, there were three cashiers. The one taking our money, another (who acted in a supervisory way) and a trainee. The supervisory cashier regimented us to advance our cart and remain back so the other cashier could scan each item. It seemed like a good cautionary procedure to maintain a 6-foot space with the pandemic still threatening. However, I found it peculiar that while my wife and I were wearing masks, none of the three workers were wearing them.
I politely spoke out and asked them a question. "Why aren't any of you wearing masks?"
She offered a swift unintelligible answer which neither of us caught. I just replied "It seems inconsistent."
I'm aware that there can be a given amount of hysteria and unfounded fear, but the fact remains that this virus is still not clearly understood and remains unmanageable. Right after we left the hardware store we stopped at a grocery store. It comforted us to see every employee in that store wearing masks.
Jeff Stewart
Hickory NC
