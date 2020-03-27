 If you know the answer I have been looking for for the past week, and nobody has been able to tell me, then please let me know.

My question is, why are all these people hoarding toilet paper, paper towels, and other paper products? When you walk into a major store and see carts piled high with toilet paper I want to say, “Why do you need so much of this? Other people need it, too.”

After all, the coronavirus does not cause diarrhea.

You people who are loading up on all these paper products, please remember that you are not the only person in the county. And I wish all stores would put a limit on the amount people could buy at one time.

Diane Blanton

Granite Falls NC

