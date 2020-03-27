If you know the answer I have been looking for for the past week, and nobody has been able to tell me, then please let me know.
My question is, why are all these people hoarding toilet paper, paper towels, and other paper products? When you walk into a major store and see carts piled high with toilet paper I want to say, “Why do you need so much of this? Other people need it, too.”
After all, the coronavirus does not cause diarrhea.
You people who are loading up on all these paper products, please remember that you are not the only person in the county. And I wish all stores would put a limit on the amount people could buy at one time.
Diane Blanton
Granite Falls NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.