I am saddened, but not surprised, that the Dimikrats (sic) have defied common sense and come out of the closet as the virulent anti-Americans they have been since the mid-60s. Iran is the world's leading sponsor of terror, and since 1998, Qasem Soleimani had led the Quds Force, Iran's elite paramilitary terror force. At Soleimani's direction, the Quds force trained and equipped terrorists in Lebanon (Hezbollah and Hamas), Libya, Syria, Nigeria, Kenya, Afghanistan, and Iraq. The Quds' actions had been so reprehensible that the UN Security Council had forbidden Soleimani to leave Iran.
In 2005, Soleimani sent the Quds Force into Iraq to aid Shiite terrorists against the US and their allies. There, they introduced a particularly deadly form of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) called Explosively Formed Projectiles (EFPs). The State Department estimates that EFPs killed (608) American troops and wounded thousands more in Iraq alone. To build on that, last week, the Quds force fired rockets into an Iraqi military base that killed an American and their minions attacked the US embassy (Benghazi, The Sequel?).
The result? President Trump ordered that a Predator drone park a Hellfire missile in Soleimani's back seat, an end too swift and kind for the man responsible for killing and maiming so many Americans.
Dimikrat leadership in Congress, virtually all their presidential candidates, and the mainstream media took a cue from that great American, Colin Kaepernick, and condemned Trump's killing of the world's greatest surviving terrorist as an act of terror. They took a page out of Neville Chamberlain's playbook for appeasing bullies and terrorists, to quiver in fear and rend their hair, bemoaning what Iran might do in response for killing their chief assassin of Americans.
God help us if we ever elect another Dimikrat to office again.
J. V. Fitzsimmons
Hickory, NC
