As we approach the end of the year, our representatives in Raleigh have yet to pass a budget. Where is the outrage? All across our great state, local governments and agencies of all types are trying to do the best they can while folks in Raleigh write public letters blaming each other for not being able to pass a budget instead of doing their jobs.
I am a public high school teacher, in the Charlotte area, in my 11th year on the job. We are approaching the end of our first semester of the 2019-2020 school year. Almost half of our school year is complete. And like every school system in the state, our leadership is working without a concrete budget. Many things have been promised. NOTHING has been delivered.
We are divided. Our counties, our states, our nation. That doesn’t mean you pick up your marbles and go home. You were elected to do a job. You swore an oath to the people of this state and not just the ones lining your re-election coffers.
As Thomas Paine famously said, “Lead, follow or get out of the way.” Our representatives in Raleigh have demonstrated that they are not capable of the first two. It is up to us to get them out of the way. It is time to send them home, permanently, all of them.
If I performed at their level, in my classroom, I would be sent packing. Oh, sorry Mr. Principal, I haven’t done my lessons plans yet. Yes, I know the semester is almost over. I’ve just been winging it. Besides, it’s winter break. I’ll see you next year! I am held accountable to 27 different standards as a licensed teacher in North Carolina. Our legislators can’t even complete one task.
And you, Mr. Editor, where have you been? Where are the scathing editorials on the shameful performance of our “leaders” in Raleigh? You have an important job to do. You are letting us down too. It is PAST time to turn up the heat. Write, call, email your representative today! Tell them to lead, follow or get out of the way.
I am a CTE teacher at Hickory Ridge High School in Cabarrus County. I teach drafting, architecture and engineering. These are my own, personal views.
Cary Gluf
Concord N.C.
President should be no more exempt from the law than you or me
Donald Trump has been impeached by a majority vote in the House of Representatives. The next step in the process is a trial in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has stated, prior to the beginning of the trial, that he will coordinate with the president’s lawyers and that he hopes there won’t be any Republicans voting for either of the two articles of impeachment. He bluntly said, “I am not an impartial juror.” South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsay Graham also said, “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.” And our own senators, Burr and Tillis, have given every indication that they intend to blindly support the president.
Before the trial, before they listen to evidence, senators must take an oath swearing to be impartial and to follow the Constitution and our laws. If we cannot trust our senators to put the Constitution and the health of our democracy, particularly the sanctity of our election process, ahead of their own political leanings, how can we trust their word on anything?
When jurors (senators) go into a trial with a foregone conclusion as to the result, prior to hearing evidence, is this a trial or simply a sham? I will be paying close attention and I hope all concerned voters will as well. We stand to lose something valuable — the rule of law.
The president should be no more exempt from the law than you or me.
Mary Jo Johnson
Morganton N.C.
The new decade starts Jan. 1, 2021, not tomorrow
We seem to go through this same problem every 10 years, so let’s review. When they started counting years as we do currently, the first year was year 1, not year 0. When you count to 10, you start with 1, not 0.
This week, we will start the last year in the current decade. We will not begin a new decade. We won’t do that until January 1, 2021. Incidentally, we didn’t begin a new millennium in 2000. We did that in 2001.
Are there any questions?
Tom Spiggle
Hickory N.C.
