South of Hickory is now grocery store depleted.

WHY? Gone are Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Bi-Lo, Honey IGA, Galaxy, all have exited in the last four years. NOTHING in their place?

WHY? Food Lion or Walmart is it.

WHY? Is local politics responsible? Who/what is preventing grocery stores from coming to Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, or Catawba? Your customers/subscribers NEED TO KNOW.

Why is this being done all of this area?

Thomas Hundley

Conover, NC

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments