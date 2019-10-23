South of Hickory is now grocery store depleted.
WHY? Gone are Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Bi-Lo, Honey IGA, Galaxy, all have exited in the last four years. NOTHING in their place?
WHY? Food Lion or Walmart is it.
WHY? Is local politics responsible? Who/what is preventing grocery stores from coming to Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, or Catawba? Your customers/subscribers NEED TO KNOW.
Why is this being done all of this area?
Thomas Hundley
Conover, NC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.