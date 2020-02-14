I agree totally with what Janet Mitchell said about Dean Proctor in her letter in a recent edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
My relationship with Dean Proctor goes back much further than Ms. Mitchell’s. Dean and I grew up as neighbors near what was then Kenworth Elementary School in southeast Hickory. Our paths to adulthood were never intertwined but paralleled one another. As it turned out, we were neighbors again for almost 20 years when we lived near the First Baptist Church in downtown Hickory.
Dean never wore his political party or any personal agenda on his sleeve, so to speak. On a regular basis he demonstrated his caring for his neighbors. For example, when it snowed he would show up totally unexpected with a tractor and a blade on it and clear your driveway. He carried his genuine concern for others into his workplace, as Ms. Mitchell pointed out.
It would be impossible to find someone else who would better represent our interests in Raleigh than Dean Proctor.
Dan Miller
Hickory NC
