My email today had two ads for Medicare Trumpcare. What pray tell is Trumpcare? I was leery of opening the email because it could be one of those viruses. I realize Trump’s name is on tall buildings, some his, some not his. The Trump brand has been on ties, steaks, wine, even a university but healthcare?
On the same day, I got another email for Trump socks. Ignoring the virus threat, computer not COVID-19, I just had to see those socks. They were red, white, and blue with Trump 2020 embossed on them. They were mid-calf that slide down making it hard to read Trump 2020. No, I did not buy any.
I understand Donald Trump’s name will appear on some of those stimulus checks. I missed that since my stimulus money just magically appeared in my bank account. I did, however, get his signed letter. Good thing I knew it was from the President because the signature looked more like an EKG readout.
If Trump wins in 2020, his name could appear on more things like post offices, government vehicles and so on. Instead of the FBI, we could have the TBI.
Surely, I am not the only person to receive these emails. We can assume Trumpcare is not a rebranding of Obamacare since we know how Trump feels about Obama.
Trumpcare might be that insurance that does not pay until you have spent so much that you, as Trump has done several times, will have to file for bankruptcy.
Three years of Trumpism and I still fail to make rational sense of it or understand the appeal to 40% of voters. He is still trying to end Obamacare as COVID-19 robs millions of people of their employer-provided health insurance. One day we no longer need the coronavirus task force, the next day we do. One day he tells the governors he makes the decisions, the next day they are on their own.
A few weeks ago, those initial 15 cases of COVID-19 would soon be zero, today we have 1/3 of the world’s cases and close to a third of the deaths.
Advice for the Biden campaign: Don’t do socks.
David Turman
Hickory
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.