I am a senior citizen over 60. I had not been to the grocery store in several weeks because I do not drive a lot. I finally went to the store on 3-17 with my granddaughter who drove. Of course, I needed toilet paper, napkins and meat, etc. And of course, these were not available. I was able to find a couple of boxes of Kleenex.
I and some other senior citizens who were obviously looking for the same things just stared at each other and shook our heads. Even at the meat section, looking for ground beef we all looked at each other and shook our heads. There was hardly anything to pick from.
There was an article in this paper not too long ago about what people thought about COVID-19 and most people said it was no big deal. Then why is everybody hoarding? Especially toilet paper. From what I have read, this virus does not give people the runs. Please, save some things for others and the elderly.
My granddaughters have said they have seen Facebook posts of people selling toilet paper at much higher prices and thankfully people are turning them in. What is wrong with people these days? Is this what has become of the people in Hickory and Catawba County? Is this the best that we have?
Jan McCoy
Hickory NC
